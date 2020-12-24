Newcastle United star Ciaran Clark has insisted that the Magpies will analyse last year’s positive results against top sides and try to do something similar against Manchester City.

The Tyneside-based club are currently on a three-game winless run, with their last result being a defeat to Brentford in the EFL Cup, and will be keen to return to winning ways soon.

However, Newcastle have to overcome a huge challenge if they are to bounce back from their recent form as they visit Manchester City in the league on Saturday.

Looking ahead to the game, Magpies defender Clark has acknowledged the quality in the Citizens’ side and stressed the need for the visitors to be on their game on the night.

However, the Irishman also recalled how Newcastle earned positive results against the hosts, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham last term and insisted that they will work to do something similar this weekend.

“We can take the positives from last year’s results against few of the top sides, we managed to pick up some points“, Clark told NUFC TV.

“We will obviously look at what we did on those days, in those games and try and do something similar.

“We know the quality they have in their squad and the players they have got and the attacking threats and stuff.

“So we know we need to be on our game and stick together.

“Hopefully we can come out with a positive result.“

Newcastle currently sit 12th in the league standings with 18 points and managing a win at Manchester City on Saturday could see them go into the top half of the table.