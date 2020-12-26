Tottenham Hotspur are due to hold talks next month over what to do with Dele Alli, if he does not start to command more playing time, according to football.london.

Alli has struggled for game time this season under Jose Mourinho and was linked with an exit from Spurs during the last transfer window.

The midfielder was involved for Tottenham in recent Premier League fixtures against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, but he only clocked five and three minutes, respectively.

And if Alli’s situation does not improve in the coming weeks then Tottenham will sit down for talks over what to do with the midfielder.

A January loan could be possible for Alli, who has been linked with several sides.

The midfielder was given 66 minutes in Spurs’ 3-1 EFL Cup win over Stoke City in midweek, but Mourinho was not pleased with his performance in the Potteries.

All eyes will be on whether Alli is involved for Tottenham on Sunday when Mourinho’s men lock horns with Wolves in a Premier League clash at Molineux.

Alli has another four years left to run on his contract at Tottenham.