Andy Halliday has dismissed suggestions that Rangers are benefiting from having no fans inside Ibrox, while Celtic are disadvantaged by no supporters at Celtic Park.

Games are continuing to be played behind closed doors and the clash between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox this weekend will have no fans in attendance.

Rangers are 16 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and it has been suggested by some that they are benefiting in comparison to Celtic from no fans inside Ibrox.

The Gers struggled with the pressure of expectations last season and skipper James Tavernier admitted that the side were affected.

Halliday is willing to accept that Celtic are missing having their fans backing them, but is not willing to agree with the suggestion Rangers are benefiting from the fan ban.

“I don’t disagree that Celtic are maybe lacking a little bit because they’ve not got fans in the stadium”, he said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“But to say that Rangers are benefiting from no fans in the stadium for me is madness.”

Celtic, who have three games in hand on Rangers, can close the gap to 13 points if they can win at Ibrox on Saturday, but defeat could all but end the Bhoys’ title hopes barring a Gers meltdown.