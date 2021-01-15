Former top flight striker Alan McInally has insisted that Newcastle United should be playing Matt Ritchie on the wing rather than as a left-back.

The Magpies are currently on a poor run of form, having failed to win any of their last eight games across all competitions, including against bottom-placed Sheffield United in the league.

Finding the back of the net has been one of the major problems for Newcastle, with the goal against Leicester City being the only one they have scored in their last six matches.

Former top flight star McInally is of the view that Steve Bruce is restricting his side’s creativity by playing Scotland international Ritchie as a left-back.

The former Scotland striker insisted that Newcastle should play Ritchie on either of the flanks rather than deploying him as a full-back before admitting that he has been disappointed with Ryan Fraser.

“Matt Ritchie shouldn’t be playing left-back“, McInally said on Footy Accumulators’ The Group Chat show.

“He should be playing [on the wings].

“I don’t care if you play him on the right or the left, he has got to play [on the flanks] because he is one of your most… not aggressive forwards, but certainly in terms of deliveries.

“Yes, very creative and also he is a good football player.

“Ryan Fraser, for me, has been a big disappointment, genuine disappointment, don’t think he has been good enough.“

Ritchie has made eleven appearances across all competitions for the Magpies so far this season, with many of them being at left-back, and has only one assist to his name.