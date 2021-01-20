Fixture: Livingston vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Celtic have named their team and substitutes for this evening’s Scottish Premiership clash at Livingston as they seek to return to winning ways.

The Bhoys have drawn their last two games on the bounce and are without a win in their last three outings, with a draw at home against Livingston their latest encounter.

Neil Lennon is able to welcome back a raft of players following a number isolating, while Christopher Jullien and James Forrest remain injured.

Celtic have failed to win at Livingston in their last three visits, being held to two draws and suffering one defeat.

For this evening’s game, Lennon selects Vasilis Barkas in goal, while in defence Shane Duffy, Nir Bitton, Kristoffer Ajer and Greg Taylor get the vote to play.

Ismaila Soro and David Turnbull will look to control midfield, while Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie also play. Mohamed Elyounoussi will support Leigh Griffiths up top.

The Celtic boss has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Scott Brown and Albian Ajeti.

Celtic Team vs Livingston

Barkas, Bitton, Duffy, Ajer, Taylor, Soro, Turnbull, Christie, McGregor, Elyounoussi, Griffiths

Substitutes: Bain, Brown, Ajeti, Klimala, Rogic, Johnston, Frimpong, Welsh, Laxalt