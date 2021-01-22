Newcastle United are in talks with Bournemouth over potentially roping in Cherries technical coach Graeme Jones to assist Steve Bruce at St. James’ Park, according to Sky Sports News.

Bruce has been on the receiving end of criticism with the Magpies enduring a tough run of results at the moment.

Newcastle are winless in the Premier League since mid-December and have lost six games in their last ten top flight outings, with only two wins to their name.

The Tyneside giants also crashed out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 loss to Arsenal earlier this month and Bruce’s future at the helm at St. James’ Park is under the scanner.

But Newcastle are in talks with Championship club Bournemouth to lure Cherries technical coach Jones to Tyneside.

Bruce already has Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Steve Harper and Ben Dawson in his backroom staff to support him, but he is keen on having fresh input as he looks to ensure his club do not slip down to the drop zone.

Jones, a Tyneside native, previously worked as assistant to Roberto Martinez in the Belgium national side.

Should Newcastle manage to strike a deal with Bournemouth, Jones is set to be on the same level as coaches Clemens and Agnew at St. James’ Park.