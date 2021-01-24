Toulouse coach Patrice Garande has expressed his delight at the physical shape of Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo, who is on loan at the club.

Bayo was shipped off on loan by Celtic last summer and linked up with French Ligue 2 side Toulouse.

He struck in Toulouse’s last league outing, a 2-0 win over Grenoble, and then fired in the only goal in a 1-0 French Cup victory against Niort on Wednesday.

Bayo has struggled to play on a consistent basis at Toulouse, but Garande feels he is now in superb physical shape and has never looked better.

“Bayo has shown himself to be efficient and is currently in a physical shape he has never experienced since arriving”, Garande told a press conference.

“He is an additional option.”

Toulouse are in Ligue 2 action away at Sochaux on Monday evening and Bayo will be looking to get amongst the goals again.

The 24-year-old has made 17 appearances for Celtic, hitting the back of the net twice.