Bayo was shipped off on loan by Celtic last summer and linked up with French Ligue 2 side Toulouse.
He struck in Toulouse’s last league outing, a 2-0 win over Grenoble, and then fired in the only goal in a 1-0 French Cup victory against Niort on Wednesday.
Bayo has struggled to play on a consistent basis at Toulouse, but Garande feels he is now in superb physical shape and has never looked better.
“Bayo has shown himself to be efficient and is currently in a physical shape he has never experienced since arriving”, Garande told a press conference.
“He is an additional option.”
Toulouse are in Ligue 2 action away at Sochaux on Monday evening and Bayo will be looking to get amongst the goals again.
The 24-year-old has made 17 appearances for Celtic, hitting the back of the net twice.