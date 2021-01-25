Rangers midfielder Bongani Zungu has lauded James Tavernier as the best right-back he has played with so far in his career and stressed the Gers skipper is a great human being off the pitch as well.

Tavernier has 17 goals and 15 assists to his name from 36 appearances across all competitions so far this season and has earned plaudits for his consistency on the pitch.

Zungu, who has been sharing the Ibrox dressing room with the Gers skipper since October, is impressed with how he conducts himself on and off the pitch and reserved high praise for him.

Zungu lauded Tavernier as the best right-back he has ever played with in his career and revealed the Englishman has been catching his eye for a long time with his exploits for the Scottish giants.

The South African pointed out how Tavernier’s creativity and goalscoring ability has driven the Gers attack forward and went on to stress how the 29-year-old leads by example on and off the pitch.

“My right-back is James Tavernier”, Zungu told Rangers TV, when picking his top team.

“We have not played much together, but I have been so impressed with him.

“Even before I came here, when I was watching the games, the Rangers games, he is unbelievable.

“Going forward he scores goals and amazing technique.

“He makes assists so he is my right-back.

“Leadership as well, even off the pitch, great professional and a great human being.”

Tavernier currently leads both the scoring and assists charts in the Scottish Premiership with eleven goals and nine assists to his name, and has helped his team rack up a 23-point lead at the top of the table.