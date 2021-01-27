Former Celtic star Darren Jackson believes Kristoffer Ajer excelling at right-back could have played a role in convincing the Hoops to sell Jeremie Frimpong this month.

The Scottish champions are claimed to be on the verge of selling 20-year-old full-back Frimpong to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for a fee in excess of £10m.

There have been suggestions that Celtic will now look to sign a new right-back before next week’s transfer deadline but former Bhoys star Jackson feels the club could have a solution in Ajer.

The Norway international is primarily a centre-back but slotted in at right-back in the Hoops’ 2-2 draw against Livingston last week and Jackson was impressed with what he saw.

Jackson is not sure if Ajer will be at Celtic beyond the summer, but is of the view that he can be a good right-back and suggested that it could have played a role in convincing the Bhoys to sell Frimpong this month.

“Him [Ajer] playing there and doing really well [could have played a significant role]“, Jackson said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show.

“Now, we don’t know if he is going to be there, he could be one of the ones that want away.

“But, I think he is a very good right-back, I would actually play him right-back.

“He maybe looked at and say ‘Well, [Hatem Abd] Elhamed wants away and we have got great money for Frimpong and we are looking at Ajer for next season as a right-back’.

“So I think that could play a big part in it.“

Ajer has played at right-back on more than one occasion for Celtic but it remains to be seen if the Norwegian will be deployed there regularly following the imminent departure of Frimpong.