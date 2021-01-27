Manchester United are set to receive a lower loan fee from West Ham United for Jesse Lingard than they initially requested, according to The Athletic.

Lingard is closing in on a move away from Manchester United with West Ham racing ahead with a deal to sign him on loan in the coming days.

The two clubs have been in talks over a loan deal for the 28-year-old midfielder and it seems an agreement is close to being finalised between West Ham and Manchester United.

The deal is still being ironed out, but it has been claimed that West Ham are set to pay a lower fee than Manchester United initially demanded.

Manchester United are likely to receive a figure of £1m for Lingard joining West Ham on loan until the end of the season.

West Ham are set to turn Said Benrahma’s loan from Brentford into a permanent deal, which would open up the loan slot needed to sign the Red Devil.

Newcastle were also keen on signing Lingard but West Ham have been his clear preference due to their position in the league table.

The Manchester United star also rejected an approach from Sheffield United as he did not want to be part of a relegation dogfight.

West Ham are reportedly trying to get the deal over the line in time to have Lingard in the squad against Liverpool on Sunday.