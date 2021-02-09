Marseille sporting director Pablo Longoria has defended his decision to sign Olivier Ntcham from Celtic in the winter transfer window and insisted that he will come good at the club.

The French club signed the midfielder from Celtic on loan with an option to buy for a fee of around €5.5m as the replacement for Morgan Sanson who joined Aston Villa.

Andre Villas-Boas put in his resignation in protest at Marseille signing the midfielder against his wishes, and was later removed by the club for publicly criticising the board.

Longoria sidestepped the controversy surrounding the departure of the former Marseille coach, but stressed that Ntcham emerged as a brilliant opportunity in the winter window.

The Marseille deal-maker said at the player’s presentation: “You have to look at what’s best for the club.

“Ntcham was a very good opportunity on the market, very good for the club’s future too.

“I have a lot of respect for Andre, but it’s not my style to get into controversies.”

The Portuguese also insisted that Ntcham will eventually turn out to be a solid signing and pointed out the qualities he displayed during his time at Celtic.

“He was an important player at Celtic, who scored and assisted.

“He can play every position in midfield.

“He’s got both technical and physical qualities.

“We’re convinced he’ll bring us something else.

“It’s a loan with a view to buy.”

Ntcham has claimed that he could never refuse Marseille as for a Frenchman they are as big Real Madrid or Barcelona.