Tam McManus has explained who he feels the front runner for the Celtic job is and is sure that he would take the position at Celtic Park.

Celtic are on the lookout for a new manager after Neil Lennon left the club on Wednesday following another league defeat at the weekend.

With their ten-in-a-row dream lying in tatters and with a resurgent Rangers, Celtic are looking forward to a period of rebuild under a new manager in the summer.

A number of names have been linked with the manager’s job at Celtic already and Scotland manager Steve Clarke has been floated as a potential option.

Former Hibernian star McManus feels that Clarke must be classed as the favourite for the Celtic job at the moment.

And McManus feels the 57-year-old would take up the Celtic job after Scotland’s European Championship campaign as he believes Clarke wants to return to club management.

The former Hibs man said on PLZ Soccer: “I think Steve Clarke is the favourite and the front runner.

“I know he didn’t like all the sectarian stuff, he spoke out, rightly so, about all that stuff, but I think he would take it after the Euros with Scotland.

“He wants to get back to club management and is still quite young.

“Clarke is the frontrunner for me for the Celtic job.”

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is also believed to be one of the contenders to become the next Celtic manager.