Mark Wilson has urged Celtic to make sure they beat Dundee United on Sunday to stop talk starting over whether they will give Rangers a guard of honour.

Rangers eased to a 3-0 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday to move to within just a single point of securing the Scottish league title.

If Celtic fail to beat Dundee United on Sunday then Rangers will be crowned champions and will step out at Celtic Park later this month as the new champions.

Former Celtic star Wilson wants the Bhoys to make sure they do not slip up at Dundee United as if they do then there will be talk over whether they will give Rangers a guard of honour.

“The thing going about just now is if Celtic drop points tomorrow then should Celtic give a guard of honour”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard on Saturday.

“I can’t see that happening.

“But it is something, just even the conversation of that this week, that they want to avoid.”

Celtic thrashed Dundee United 3-0 in the last meeting between the two sides in December and interim Bhoys boss John Kennedy will be targeting another win on Sunday.

Dundee United won their last game at Tannadice, beating Livingston 3-0.