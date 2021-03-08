Rangers legend Mark Hateley has admitted he cannot believe the Gers have overtaken Celtic so decisively over the last 18 months and feels the Bhoys have failed to handle the pressure.

The Light Blues confirmed their first Scottish Premiership title in ten years at the weekend when they won their game against St. Mirren and Celtic were held by Dundee United.

Rangers winning the league is the culmination of Steven Gerrard and his backroom team’s efforts over the course of the last 18 months and Ibrox great Hateley is delighted with how things have turned out.

The Englishman is of the view that Celtic failed to respond to the pressure that Rangers applied on them, aiding the Light Blues in their quest for the title.

Hateley admits he is shocked by just quickly Rangers have overtaken their rivals over the last 18 months.

“It is incredible how focused and how determined this group has become over… I’m going to say over the 18 months-ish this group has been together now and has been moulded“, Hateley said on the Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“It is an incredible achievement, what has happened in the 18 months, do you know what I mean, how it has all come about.

“Obviously, we have had a lot of help from the other side of the city, I think, by being quite slack on what they have been trying to do and trying to achieve.

“We put the pressure on, but they have not responded to the pressure that has been put on them.

“I can’t believe we have caught them and gone past them so quickly in the 18 months, but long may that continue.“

Having managed to win their first league title in ten years, Rangers will be hopeful of remaining at the top next season.