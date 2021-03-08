Rangers new boy Scott Wright has revealed that the level of detail going into the preparation for every game at Ibrox is something that has caught his eye and stressed he is constantly improving with help from his team-mates and coaches.

Wright has been at Ibrox for over a month now since arriving from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen at the beginning of February.

Having left Pittodrie, Wright is now gaining an insider’s insight into how the Gers prepare under boss Steven Gerrard for their opponents, in the likes of his former team Aberdeen.

Wright revealed that the level of detail that goes into how Rangers gear up for a clash caught his eye, with Gerrard and his colleague plotting unique ways to take care of business against each and every one of their rivals.

The winger feels he has been constantly learning since arriving in Glasgow, with the coaches along with his team-mates all having an impact on how he is developing at his new home.

Asked what he has taken away from his time at Ibrox so far, Wright told Rangers TV: “The detail into the tactics and the approach for each game is obviously completely unique

“And it is different going into every single game.

“I feel as if I am constantly learning, whether we are learning whether it is off the pitch from the management, even other players and when you are on the training pitch as well, you are learning a lot from all the management.”

Wright has made four league appearances in Rangers colours, all from the bench and he will be determined to possibly open his account whenever he takes to the field again.