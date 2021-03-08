Rangers legend Peter Lovenkrands is of the view that if Liverpool come calling, Steven Gerrard would take over the Anfield hot seat, but stressed he does not feel Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is close to the sack.

The Gers boss’ stock as a manager has only risen further with him set to lift the Scottish Premiership title as Rangers end a decade of hurt, having been confirmed as the champions at the weekend.

Gerrard’s former team Liverpool have meanwhile endured a nightmare start to 2021, with the worst home form in their history putting Reds boss Klopp’s future at Anfield further under the scanner.

The 40-year-old’s name is increasingly linked with the Anfield hot seat as Klopp’s potential successor and Rangers legend Lovenkrands is of the view that the ex-Reds skipper would return to Merseyside if Liverpool come calling.

Lovenkrands does not see Klopp being sacked at present but explained that if he leaves of his own accord, then Liverpool will be eyeing roping in Gerrard, a proposal he is likely to accept.

“Personally, I think that if Liverpool come calling, then he will go”, Lovenkrands told Danish outlet Bold.dk.

“I hope it does not happen, because I want to see what will happen next year and whether they can take the title again, while at the same time they must see what they can also deliver in the Champions League.

“I do not think Klopp is getting sacked right now.

“I think he is getting more time.

“But if he leaves of his own and they [Liverpool] come for Gerrard, then I think he will go back to Liverpool.”

It remains to be seen whether Klopp will manage to turn his team’s fortunes around in the coming weeks, while Gerrard prepares his team to push for an impressive season in Europe too, with a round of 16 tie in the Europa League against Slavia Prague coming up on Thursday.