Everton midfielder Tom Davies has expressed his delight at being able to work under Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti and stressed the entire coaching staff have helped him raise his game.

Davies played a bit part role under Ancelotti during the majority of the first half of the Premier League campaign, but has been having more substantial involvement in the first team in recent months, with vacant spots opening up due to injuries to first team regulars.

The 22-year-old, who has earned plaudits for how he has stepped up, attributed his growth to the work he has been doing behind the scenes with the coaching staff at Goodison Park.

Davies is enjoying his football at the moment and stressed playing for Ancelotti is good as he has helped him improve his game.

The midfielder explained that the whole coaching staff at Everton have had his back since they arrived at Goodison Park and have helped him become a better player.

Asked how he is finding life under Ancelotti, Davies told Everton TV: “So good.

“I love the new gaffer and the staff.

“They have been really good to me, helped me develop my football, and become a better player, so I am really happy.

“Even just [being] around the place and getting to speak to them, getting to know all the guys that have come in.”

With Abdoulaye Doucoure ruled out of Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Manchester City, Ancelotti could again deploy Davies in the middle of the park.