Stiliyan Petrov has insisted that the new Celtic manager will not get time for rebuilding and will need to start winning instantly to take the battle to rivals Rangers.

Celtic are carefully considering who they want in the dugout for next season, with the position now vacant following the departure of Neil Lennon.

Eddie Howe is believed to be the favourite to become the next Celtic manager, but Roy Keane’s name has continued to remain in the fray for the job as well.

With a number of stars expected to leave Celtic in the summer, the new manager will be tasked with the job of carrying out a major refurbishment of the squad.

But Petrov insisted that the new manager should not come in under the illusion that he will be given time to carry out a rebuilding job at Celtic.

The former Bhoy stressed that despite the challenges, the new manager will be expected to start winning from the get-go and compete for all the major honours next season.

Petrov said on the Celtic Huddle Podcast: “Sorry to say but I don’t think you can be a Celtic manager and say it is a rebuilding project.

“There is no such thing.

“I came from a foreign country and I had to learn very quickly, I had to understand the DNA and the demands of the club and the fans.

“When you are the manager you don’t have time to do that. Especially in today’s football industry, you don’t have time to rebuild.

“If you manage a club like Celtic you have to win, you have to win as much as you can because if you don’t you won’t succeed and you will lose your job.

“That’s the way it is.

“This is a job where people are expected to go and win, no rebuilding process, no rebuilding time and that’s, unfortunately, is the reality.”

It remains to be seen who Celtic appoint and what size of transfer kitty they hand him.