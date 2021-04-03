Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has revealed frustration at losing his top players to injury in the midst of a relegation battle as he believes that the loss of key players have hampered their results of late.

After failing to win any of their last six Premier League games, Newcastle are in a precarious spot in the league table as they sit in 17th place, just two points clear of Fulham in the drop zone, with just nine games remaining in the Premier League.

Bruce has had to deal with injuries to several of his key players recently, but he received a boost with Miguel Almiron returning in Newcastle’s 3-0 defeat against Brighton before the international break. Allan Saint-Maximin is also slated to return in Newcastle’s upcoming fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Callum Wilson’s return from a hamstring injury is likely to be postponed by another week while Isaac Hayden’s knee injury sustained before the international break is the latest on the Magpies’ injury list.

The Newcastle boss reflected on his side’s injury woes as he insisted that losing so many key players has made a big impact on their season, especially with the Magpies’ fighting to fend off relegation.

“Almiron was desperate to play at Brighton”, Bruce was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.

“I don’t care what anyone says, at this level, when your top players are missing it becomes a big struggle.

“It gives everybody a lift.

“To see Allan back and performing in training.

“We get a few back and then lose Isaac and in the heat of the battle ahead that has been a loss.”

Newcastle will hope to have Saint-Maximin back at full fitness as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St James Park on Sunday in what will be a crucial fixture for Bruce’s side in their fight for survival.