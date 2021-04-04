Newcastle United legend John Anderson feels Magpies winger Allan Saint-Maximin is carrying extra weight, but is nevertheless delighted to see him back in the mix as he offers the side extra options.

The highly-rated French winger returned to action for Steve Bruce’s side in their 2-2 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Bruce brought Saint-Maximin on off the bench in the 71st minute as Newcastle chased an equaliser which ultimately came with five minutes left through Joe Willock, securing the hosts a precious Premier League point.

Anderson is pleased to see Saint-Maximin back in action for Newcastle, while he is also looking forward to the return from injury of Callum Wilson, as he looks for extra options for the Magpies.

However, he thinks that Saint-Maximin is currently carrying extra weight.

“Saint-Maximin came on today and if I am perfectly honest he looks like he is carrying a little bit of baggage now as well”, Anderson said post match on BBC Radio Newcastle.

“He looks like he’s put a little bit of beef on.

“But it is a bonus having him back and having Wilson back; it gives you different options.”

It remains to be seen if Saint-Maximin will be given the vote to start at Turf Moor when Newcastle take on Burnley in their next Premier League clash.