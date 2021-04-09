Tony Dorigo believes that Leeds United securing their Premier League status with games to spare will help the club to have more time to plan for next season.

Leeds are on 42 points after 30 games and while mathematically they can still be relegated, few believe that the Whites are still realiastically at risk of the drop.

The Whites are enjoying a fine return to the Premier League in their first year and can now look forward to next season in the top tier.

Dorigo believes that it was important that Leeds reached a comfortable position in the table early as it affords time to the club to properly plan for next season and look at their squad ahead of the summer.

The club legend stressed that Leeds had little time to do proper planning last summer when they were promoted, but now they will have the time and the resources to be in a better position ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “It was really important that we got there as soon as possible for lots and lots of reasons.

“At least the club can certainly plan going forward as well.

“We were thrown together last season between the time of the season ending and starting again, so everything was against us but yet look what we have done.

“Now we have plenty of time to put things in place.”

Leeds are still looking to get as many points in the final eight games of the season as possible, with substantial prize money on the line.