Mark Hateley is of the view that Nathan Patterson has settled into first team football for Rangers well despite playing top flight football for a high level club being a daunting task for a teenager.

Patterson has now had an extended run in the team due to first choice right-back James Tavernier being sidelined.

The 19-year-old started for the Rangers in a 2-1 Scottish Premiership win on Sunday against Hibernian, putting in another solid outing.

Rangers legend Hateley feels Patterson has been a revelation for the Gers this season in the way he has stepped up, but stressed the full-back has been on his radar since he was a lot younger.

“For me I think he has been a revelation”, Hateley said on Ten10 Podcasts.

“Well not a revelation because I have known him as a young player.”

Hateley feels that Patterson has settled well into playing first team football for Rangers, and backed him to continue taking all the pressure and demands of playing for the Scottish champions in his stride as he continues his growth.

“[Playing top flight football for a club like Rangers at this age is] absolutely [daunting] and he has settled down well.

“Albeit has it benefited him without the crowd being there? I do not know.

“But I think he will take that all in his stride.”

Rangers are gearing up to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup at the weekend and Patterson is expected to again play if Tavernier is unable to prove his fitness for the clash.