Former Napoli star Salvatore Aronica believes Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela would be a good signing for the Serie A giants if they can manage to sign him in the summer.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder will enter the final year of his contract at Tottenham this summer and he has been linked with a return to Italy at the end of the season.

Napoli are believed to be one of the clubs who are exploring the idea of signing the Argentine from the north London club in the next transfer window.

The former Roma man is believed to be open to a return to Italy and Aronica is sure he would be a solid signing for Napoli.

He believes that Lamela would be able to add the extra dose of quality to the Napoli squad and would live up to the expectations he created when he first played in Italy all those years ago.

Aronica said on Italian radio station Radio Crc: “At Napoli, he can add that leap of quality.

“Napoli are the ideal environment for him to revive himself in Italy and to keep him up to expectations when he blossomed in Serie A previously.”

Lamela spent two years at Roma before he decided to move to England with Tottenham in 2013.