Jamie Carragher believes that Chelsea have what it takes to hurt Manchester City and the meeting between the two sides this weekend will offer clues to next season.

Chelsea have been revitalised since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as boss and the Blues booked their spot in the semi-final of the Champions League earlier this week.

They are due to face Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup this weekend and could have a daunting task on their hands in stopping Pep Guardiola’s men.

Manchester City are easing to the Premier League title and are also in the last four of the Champions League, while they are due to face Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup final later this month.

Carragher though believes that Chelsea do have the tools to hurt Manchester City and is impressed with the Blues squad.

“I really like the look of Chelsea’s squad”, he wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“They have the characteristics to hurt City, boasting the second-best defensive record in England which has improved since Tuchel took over.

“This weekend’s fixture will offer a clue as to whether Chelsea can get nearer to City in the Premier League next season, too.

“On paper, they have a talented enough pool to do so and Tuchel has made an excellent start.”

While Chelsea put FC Porto out of the Champions League, Manchester City eliminated Borussia Dortmund over two legs.