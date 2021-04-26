Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Harvey White watches lots of football matches and intimately understands what he sees.

The 19-year-old moved down two tiers to join Portsmouth in League One in the winter transfer window, with the aim of earning regular game time at Fratton Park.

He has since become a mainstay in the midfield for Cowley’s team, featuring in 18 games and scoring one goal, as Portsmouth eye a promotion bid to the Championship.

Cowley is impressed with what he has seen of the Tottenham loanee and revealed that he is forever watching matches and taking in what he sees.

The Portsmouth boss expects White to have a good career in the game and insists he only needs to tell the Spurs talent what to do once and then he will instantly take it on board.

“Harvey is going to be a good player and got real maturity beyond his years”, Cowley was quoted as saying by The News.

“He’s a really intelligent footballer. He watches loads of football, understands it and gets it.

“You only have to tell him an instruction once.

“He’s like a sponge and you’ll tell him something once and then he’ll be doing it. He’s so easy to coach, a coach’s dream.

“He’s got a great attitude, good pitch coverage now we’re trying to get him used to the combative nature of the transitional game in League One he’s probably not used to in development football.

“He’s got a lovely left foot, a nice range of passing and lovely receiving skills.

“We’re really enjoying working with him.”

White will find a new manager waiting for him when he returns to Tottenham as the club recently sacked Jose Mourinho.

Portsmouth currently sit in seventh in the League One standings, but are only outside the playoff spots on goal difference.