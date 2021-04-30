Davie Provan feels that the mood inside the Celtic dressing room is not right going into Sunday’s Glasgow derby against Rangers.

Rangers have run away with the league this season and ended Celtic’s dream of winning a tenth league title in a row.

The Gers have a 20-point lead over Celtic in the league table and the Bhoys have failed to beat their Glasgow rivals in their last five meetings.

Ahead of the final Glasgow derby of the season on Sunday at Ibrox, Provan conceded that he did not expect Celtic not to win any of the derbies this season against Rangers thus far.

He stressed that Sunday is a great chance for Celtic to restore some pride but feels that the mood inside the dressing room at Parkhead is just not right.

The Celtic legend conceded that too many of the players are trying to leave the club and they are not the right frame of mind going into the Glasgow derby.

Provan said on The Go Radio Football Show: “If you had said to me at the beginning of the season that Celtic would have five attempts and couldn’t beat Rangers over the five, I would have laughed at you.

“And yet here we are and we are right down to the wire, it is Celtic’s final chance to lay a glove on Rangers and restore a little bit of pride.

“I am just not sure that dressing room is right to do it.

“I think there are too many of them working the ticket now and their agents are working behind the scenes for them.

“I don’t think it’s a good backdrop for Celtic, it’s not a good mood in that dressing room I think to be going into a derby game.”

Celtic have not beaten Rangers since September 2019 and have lost four of their last five games in all competitions against their rivals.