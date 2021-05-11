Spanish against Atletico Madrid have fast-tracked negotiations with Udinese for Rodrigo de Paul, who has admirers in the Premier League in the shape of Liverpool and Leeds United, it has been claimed in Italy.

Leeds have been linked with potentially rekindling their interest in De Paul this summer, having refused to meet Udinese’s asking price for him last summer.

De Paul gained another admirer in the Premier League of late as it has been claimed Liverpool have touched base with his agent Mino Raiola over a potential move, while he is also a target of Udinese’s league rivals, Juventus, Napoli, Inter and AC Milan along with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid .

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Atletico Madrid are leading the chase to land the Argentinian ahead of interested parties in the Premier League and Serie A.

The Madrid outfit have accelerated talks to snap him up and are hoping to get a deal over the line by the end of the current campaign.

De Paul is open to a move back to Spain in Los Rojiblancos colours, having plied his trade at La Liga outfit Valencia prior to his move to Italy.

Udinese are not prepared to sell for anything less than €40m with the Argentine being a key player in their squad since he arrived at the Stadio Friuli in the summer of 2016.

It remains to be seen where De Paul will play football next season with him not short of suitors at the moment should he part ways with Udinese in the upcoming window.