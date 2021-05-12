Former Scottish Premiership star Stephen Craigan is of the view that Celtic are running out of time to prepare for next season as they need ten to eleven new signings to compete again.

Celtic are yet to confirm the appointment of a new manager despite speculation that Eddie Howe is likely to take charge of the club in the coming days and weeks.

With two games left in the season, Celtic fans are afraid that the club are wasting crucial weeks that could have been spent lining up deals for new signings if the new manager was in place.

Craigan pointed out that in a little over two months Celtic will play in the Champions League qualifiers and warned that the club need to press the accelerator on their plans for next season.

The former defender insisted if the Celtic are to return to their best next season and compete for the title they could need more than ten new signings to refresh the squad.

Craigan said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I’d reckon they would be back training in six weeks’ time so their pre-season will start in six weeks’ time.

“The Champions League [qualifier] is I think on the 20th or 21st of July, which is ten weeks today.

“Things have to move quickly.

“Celtic could need ten or eleven players to come in if they want to get back to the stage where they were last season or the season before.”

On the other hand, even before the season has ended, Celtic’s rivals Rangers have confirmed that Zambian forward Fashion Sakala will join the club in the summer.