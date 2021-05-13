Mark Hateley has lauded Jack Simpson for the pace he brings to the Rangers’ backline and stressed he is up there with fastest centre-backs in the game.

Simpson, who arrived at Ibrox in the winter transfer window, has now started Rangers’ last three Scottish Premiership games on the trot, clocking up the full 90 minutes in each game.

The centre-back had a solid outing on Wednesday in the Gers 3-0 league win against Livingston, helping the top flight champions to another clean sheet this season.

Rangers legend Hateley is impressed with the 24-year-old’s display and stressed his pace is up there with the fastest centre-backs in the game, which should help him deal with the opposition attackers without getting overly physical.

Asked whether he feels the change in the style of football might be a culture shock for Simpson, Hateley said on Ten10 Podcasts: “Yes, well, it is the same for Connor [Goldson] when he first came.

“He is wrestling with players all the time and all that sort of stuff and you do not need to, if you got that pace to cover.

“I mean Jack is as quick as anything you have seen as a centre-half.”

Hateley lauded Simpson for the way he used his pace against Livingston, effectively nullifying the threat from powerful centre-forwards.

“I thought he, yes covers the ground well.

“Quick, coming up against the big centre-forwards, powerful centre-forwards.”

Rangers, currently with 99 points in the bag will be determined to break the 100-point barrier when they take on Aberdeen in the top flight at the weekend.