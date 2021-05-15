Kylian Mbappe would love to play in the current Leeds United side if he sat down to watch the football they are serving up under Marcelo Bielsa, Noel Whelan feels.

Leeds have taken the Premier League by storm with their swashbuckling style of football and thrashed Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday to show they are not easing off as the finishing line approaches.

Bielsa’s side have yet to draw a single one of their 18 away games in the Premier League, the only club not to do so and a sign of their all or nothing approach.

Former Leeds star Whelan admits he would have loved to have played in the current Whites side and also feels if Paris Saint-Germain’s Mbappe watched them in action then he would want to pull on a Leeds shirt too.

“I guarantee you, if you got Mbappe watching this style of football he’d be ‘I’d love to play in that side’. I kid you not”, Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I’d have loved to have played in this side.

“The way they attack, the hard work they put in, it’s fun.

“They score some amazing goals and create so many chances, it’s got to be a joy to play in that side when it’s like that.”

Leeds have scored 57 goals in 36 Premier League games so far this season, a total higher than even fourth placed Chelsea and sixth placed West Ham United.