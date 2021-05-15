Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted that the Gers’ work in the transfer window now becomes key as they look to build on winning the Scottish Premiership title.

The Gers ended a record-breaking season with their 32nd win in 38 matches as they beat Aberdeen 4-0 on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

The 1-0 win over Celtic in their first game of the new year was key, the Liverpool legend feels, as it showed him that his side were in a good place given that they could still beat their biggest rivals even when they were not at their best.

“We played Celtic just after the new year and it was a real key game”, Gerrard was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“We didn’t play well, but we won the game.

“As staff, we said to ourselves, this is a real good place to be in. If we can beat the main challengers by not being at our best, that’s key.”

Another 1-0 win against Livingston away from home was the “final corner”, Gerrard revealed.

“We found more steel. We found more desire. Livingston away was the final corner, we knew we were on the home straight after that.”

Now Gerrard is looking for Rangers to build on the title victory and admits what they do in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window will be vitally important.

“This has to be a launchpad. The recruitment is key now.

“You can see the last few games that we’re short in certain areas.

“I’ve had some really interesting meetings with the board and they’re with me, they’ll back me and we’ll go again.”

Rangers have already snapped up forward Fashion Sakala on a free transfer and are expected to further strengthen their squad over the summer.