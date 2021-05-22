Arsenal have no plans to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic who is a target for Liverpool, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After scoring 21 goals in Serie A this season, the forward has been heavily linked with a move away from Fiorentina this summer.

We exclusively revealed recently that Liverpool have been in touch with Fiorentina and the player’s agent as they weigh up swooping to take him to Anfield.

The 21-year-old has a number of options to choose from ahead of the summer and there are suggestions that even Arsenal are now considering making a move for him in the coming months.

But it has been claimed Vlahovic is not one of the players Arsenal are targeting in the next transfer window.

The Serbian has many takers in the market but Arsenal are not one of them and they are pursuing other options.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen on signing an attacking midfielder and add a few more defenders to his squad.

With another season out of the Champions League, there are concerns his transfer budget is likely to be truncated this summer.

And as such they may be unlikely to be able to afford a move for Vlahovic.