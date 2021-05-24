Leeds United great Luciano Becchio has expressed his delight at how the Premier League campaign went for the Whites and heaped praise on Andrea Radrizzani and Marcelo Bielsa for the success.

The Yorkshire-based club finished their first Premier League campaign in 16 years in ninth place, having won 18 and drawn five of their 38 games.

Bielsa and co, who earned promotion to the top flight as Championship winners last term, ended the season with 59 points, which is just three short of seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The Leeds faithful have been delighted with how the Whites marked their return to the Premier League and Elland Road great Becchio is no different.

Becchio took to social media to express his delight at Leeds’ season and heaped praise on Whites supremo Radrizzani, manager Bielsa and the whole team for the success.

“What a fantastic season for Leeds“, Becchio wrote on Twitter.

“What a great team and what a great coach.

“Excellent job from Andrea Radrizzani and his team.

“We are Leeds. We are Leeds.“

Having been impressed with Leeds’ performances in the Premier League, Becchio will be hoping to see his former employers go from strength to strength next season.