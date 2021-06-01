Ipswich Town’s new CEO Mark Ashton has promised that his club are in the market for new signings ahead of the 2021/22 season as the Tractor Boys look to secure a return to the Championship next season.

The Tractor Boys have announced the appointments of Ashton and Luke Werhun as their new CEO and chief operation officer, respectively.

The new appointments at Portman Road are on the back of a change in ownership with US investment group Gamechanger 20 purchasing a majority stake in the club and bringing in Paul Cook as the new Ipswich manager.

Ashton has revealed that he will be leading the process of bringing in new signings to Portman Road, along with Cook, as Ipswich look to mount a challenge to return to the Championship next season.

The new Ipswich CEO went on insist that Cook has already identified their potential summer targets and stated that his club are keen on bringing new faces in.

“This is an opportunity to be excited about and I’m looking forward to getting on with the job now”, Ashton told Ipswich’s official site.

“We spoke to staff this morning and that was really nice to be properly introduced and see everyone – it helped us put names to faces.

“Paul is very clear on who he wants to bring in on the player front and we are very much in the market to get people in.

“I will lead that process with Paul and hopefully, over the next few weeks, we will start to see some new faces arriving at Portman Road.”

The summer transfer window is rapidly approaching and Ipswich will be keen to do their business quickly as thoughts turn towards pre-season in the club’s first full campaign under Cook.