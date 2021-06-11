Tottenham Hotspur have reached a verbal agreement with Paulo Fonseca and could announce his appointment as their new manager next week, according to The Athletic.

Following their failure to land Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte, Spurs turned their attention towards Fonseca in their pursuit of a new manager.

Incoming general manager Fabio Paratici has been driving the negotiations and the talks between the two sides have been advanced since Wednesday.

It emerged on Friday that Fonseca is now prepared to take up the job and it has been claimed that an agreement is in place between the 48-year-old and Spurs.

The two sides have reached a verbal agreement over Fonseca becoming the new manager and they are now in the final stages of the process.

Tottenham are now working on the paperwork and are looking to push through the final agreement.

The north London club are hoping to make an announcement about Fonseca becoming their new manager next week.

Tottenham’s managerial pursuit this summer has been chaotic but it seems the process is drawing to a close.

They are close to appointing the man who was pushed out of Roma in favour of Jose Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham in April.