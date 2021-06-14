Former India coach Stephen Constantine has backed Antonio Conte’s reason for not taking the Tottenham Hotspur job, stressing the challenge is the most important thing in management.

A Premier League and FA Cup winner with Chelsea, Conte had emerged as the frontrunner for the vacant managerial position at Spurs.

Despite both parties appearing to be heading towards an agreement, talks broke down between Conte and Daniel Levy, with claim and counter claim as to why the discussions failed.

Couldn’t agree more, it’s all about the Challenge and having the freedom to make it happen. https://t.co/dFuXNyZOK6 — StephenConstantine (@StephenConstan) June 10, 2021

Conte has insisted that he turned down the chance to take over as Tottenham boss due to not being convinced by the project on offer, stressing that money is not what drives him.

Constantine agrees with the Italian that a club must first convince a manager of the challenge to warrant his total commitment to the cause.

The Englishman backed Conte’s decision to turn down the opportunity to manage Tottenham after not being convinced by their plans.

“Couldn’t agree more, it’s all about the Challenge and having the freedom to make it happen”, Constantine wrote on Twitter.

Tottenham are expected to appoint former Roma coach Paulo Fonseca as their new manager.