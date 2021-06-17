Tottenham Hotspur snubbed Paulo Fonseca after Fabio Paratici’s preferred target Gennaro Gattuso became available on Thursday, according to football.london.

Fonseca held talks with Paratici earlier this week and Tottenham were arranging official paperwork, including a visa, on Wednesday night for the Portuguese to arrive in England.

But the dynamic changed completely after Gattuso left Fiorentina, 23 days after he was appointed, and the Spurs managing director football changed tracks swiftly.

It has been suggested that Gattuso was Paratici’s preferred choice and he tried to take him to Juventus last year.

But the former AC Milan midfielder was not available until Thursday and therefore the Spurs official held advanced negotiations with Fonseca.

However, the former AC Milan and Napoli boss is the number contender to become the next Tottenham manager and talks are under way between the club and Italian with Jorge Mendes as the mediator.

Tottenham’s decision to pull out of the negotiations at the eleventh hour has left a bitter taste in Fonseca’s mouth.

The Portuguese’s camp have been left bewildered by the way Tottenham ended the talks after spending so much time working out an agreement with him.

Fonseca was also not too pleased that Tottenham were not prepared to give him free rein in building his coaching staff, but he seemed ready to take up the job.

Tottenham’s shambolic attempts to bring in a new manager this summer has moved from trying to bring back Mauricio Pochettino to being rejected by Antonio Conte as well.