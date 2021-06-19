Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is amenable to the prospect of signing a new contract with the club, according to The Athletic.

The Frenchman earned praise for his performance in France’s win over Germany earlier this week and many questioned why he does not produce the same for Manchester United.

The midfielder has struggled to justify his price tag since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2016 and has been the epitome of inconsistency at Manchester United.

It has been claimed in France that Paris Saint-Germain want him and Pogba is not interested in signing a new contract with Manchester United.

He is in the final 12 months of his deal at Old Trafford and could potentially leave on a free transfer next summer.

But it has been claimed that Pogba is much happier under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is not against the idea of extending his deal with Manchester United.

There are not many suitors lining up a bid for him this summer compared to 2016, when he left Juventus from Manchester United.

He enjoyed the second half of the season at Old Trafford and is much more amenable to signing a new contract.

Manchester United are also keen for him to stay and have reportedly opened discussions on fresh terms.

They are keen to get his contract sorted out before the start of the new season in order to remove the doubts over his future.