Former Everton boss Marco Silva is on Crystal Palace’s managerial shortlist, but is not near the top, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Crystal Palace are yet to appoint a successor to Roy Hodgson after he departed the Eagles at the end of the recently concluded season.

Nuno Espirito Santo and Lucien Favre were among the names discussed to fill the managerial vacancy at Crystal Palace, but negotiations with neither one of them bore fruit.

It was also claimed that former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was in the mix for the Crystal Palace hot seat, but the Eagles are believed to be interested in other candidates.

Silva has been linked with being a potential contender and he is on the club’s shortlist.

However, Silva is not at the top of Palace’s shortlist.

The Portuguese tactician is no stranger to the Premier League as he has experience managing clubs in the shape of Watford and Everton.

Silva guided the Toffees to an eighth placed finish in the league in his first season in charge at Goodison park, but saw his reign come to a premature end as he was sacked in December of the following season with Everton sitting in 18th place.

With the summer transfer window under way, the Crystal Palace hierarchy will be looking to bring in a new face to guide the club as soon as possible