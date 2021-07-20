Kristoffer Ajer is not part of the Celtic squad for today’s Champions League qualifiers because he is finalising his move to Brentford and not because he has downed tools, according to The Athletic.

The Hoops are set to host Midtjylland at Parkhead tonight in the first leg of a crucial Champions League qualifier.

The home encounter will be new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou’s first competitive game in charge since taking over at the club last month.

Celtic have left out senior Hoops duo Ajer and Olivier Ntcham from tonight’s European tie, with both players linked with leaving the club this summer.

But it has been a topic of discussion among some sections of the Celtic faithful whether the Norwegian has downed tools and made the choice for himself to not represent the Hoops against Midtjylland.

However, Ajer is not available to play for Celtic as he has been in London finalising a deal with Premier League side Brentford.

The 23-year-old has been in the English capital since last week as he completes his medical and signing process with the Bees.

Celtic new boys Liel Abada and Kyogo Furahashi have not been included in Postecoglou’s squad, but Osaze Urhoghide could be handed his debut in the heart of defence with Stephen Welsh likely to be his partner.