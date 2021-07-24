Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has sent out a message after scoring his first goal in front of the Magpies faithful.

Wilson, who has now taken the number 9 shirt at Newcastle, was on target for Steve Bruce’s men in a 3-2 friendly win away at Doncaster United on Friday night.

The hitman netted in the 56th minute at the Keepmoat Stadium in front of 3,000 Newcastle fans who had made the journey to see their team in pre-season action.

Loved scoring my first goal in front of you fans! Can’t wait to see you all back home ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/BNVMDBRuWN — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) July 24, 2021

Wilson admits he is delighted with the goal and insists he cannot wait to see the supporters packed inside St James’ Park in the coming campaign.

Posting a video on social media, Wilson wrote: “Loved scoring my first goal in front of you fans!

“Can’t wait to see you all back home.”

Wilson will be looking to continue finding the goalscoring groove over Newcastle’s remaining pre-season fixtures as he aims to hit the ground running when the new Premier League campaign starts.

The 29-year-old managed 12 goals in 26 Premier League appearances for Newcastle over the course of last season.