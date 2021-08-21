Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has hailed new boy Liel Abada following his performance in the Bhoys’ 6-0 destruction of St Mirren.

The Israeli attacker grabbed two goals as Celtic ran riot against the visitors, who were reduced to ten men in just the 19th minute.

David Turnbull scored a hat-trick in an afternoon to remember for him, while striker Odsonne Edouard also got on the scoresheet for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership encounter at Celtic Park.

Postecoglou is thrilled with the impact that Abada has made during his short time at the club so far and also hailed Turnbull as “outstanding”.

He told BBC Scotland: “Abada’s only 19.

“He’s got such a positive outlook and intent during games and David was outstanding.”

Celtic are expected to do more business in the transfer window this month, with both players arriving and leaving, but Postecoglou is coy about what might happen.

“I’ve stayed clear of that and let others handle that side.

“There’s still a little bit of time in the window, so we will deal with those thing when they arise”, the Celtic boss added.

Celtic have now collected six points from their three Scottish Premiership games so far to top the table on goal difference.