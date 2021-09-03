Juventus received assurances over Moise Kean’s behaviour before they completed a deal to sign him on loan from Everton.

Kean spent last season on loan at French giants Paris Saint-Germain and he is set to spend the current campaign away from Goodison Park as well.

Juventus completed a deal to sign Kean on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy if specific conditions are met, before the transfer window slammed shut.

However, Juventus appear to have had concerns about Kean’s behaviour and received assurances.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, a number of senior team members vouched for Kean and also spoke to him to explain they expect him to repay their trust.

Kean is claimed to have promised that there will be no issues with his behaviour back in Turin.

The striker will now look to hit the ground running during his second spell at Juventus.

Juventus sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United earlier this summer and in so doing offloaded last season’s top scorer in Serie A.

They will hope Kean can quickly get amongst the goals.