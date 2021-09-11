Former Scotland Under-21 star Ryan Gauld feels that Billy Gilmour deserved a chance to play for Chelsea this season and admits he was surprised to see the midfielder loaned out to Norwich City.

Gauld was in impressive form for Portuguese outfit Farense last season, doing his chances of being picked for the Scotland national team no harm.

However, the 25-year-old did not make the final cut for the European Championship, with Chelsea midfielder Gilmour and Celtic’s David Turnbull being preferred ahead of him in midfield.

Gauld though has no issues with the squad picked and is full of praise for Chelsea star Gilmour, who he feels has “ridiculous” game intelligence for his age.

The former Scotland Under-21 star feels Gilmour deserved an opportunity at Chelsea this season rather than being sent out on loan to Norwich.

“The game intelligence he has for his age is ridiculous. Whenever he played in the Chelsea team last season he didn’t look out of place”, Gauld told the Evening Telegraph.

“It’s surprising that he’s away out on loan this year. I thought he was deserving of a chance.

“At Norwich, he’ll get regular game time and I’m sure he’ll be one of the first names on the team sheet.”

Gilmour will be looking to clock regular game time while at Carrow Road ahead of returning to Chelsea and staking his claim.