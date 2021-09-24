Craig Moore has insisted that Rangers’ failure to reach their own high levels from last season has led to all the criticism of their performances this term.

Rangers are sitting at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and have reached the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

But many feel the Scottish champions are yet to convince this season and their performances have been well below par.

The Gers went the league season unbeaten last year but they have already lost a league game and have looked far from convincing.

Moore believes the problem for Rangers is that they are being compared with the high standards they set for themselves last season when they won the league at a canter.

The former Rangers star stressed that there has been a lack of consistency in their performances this term.

Moore said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I just think the issue for Rangers has been the lack of consistency.

“The group of players showed everybody what they could do last season, so we know the level.

“They have set that level and because they have been below that this season, we are all obviously saying they need to do this, they need to do that because they set such a high standard last season.”

Rangers will look to find their rhythm when they take on Dundee away from home on Saturday.