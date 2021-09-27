Leeds United starlet Jack Jenkins has revealed playing Premier League football for the Whites means everything to him and stressed he is hopeful he can break into the senior team this season.

Jenkins has been part of Leeds’ academy set up since the age of five and made his senior debut in an FA Cup clash against Crawley Town last season.

The 19-year-old is part of Mark Jackson’s Under-23s squad, and signed a new deal at Elland Road on Monday, extending his stint until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Jenkins revealed he has raised his game since Marcelo Bielsa’s arrival at Leeds and is hoping he can break into first team this season.

“Especially since the manager came in, I think I have really developed as a player”, Jenkins told LUTV.

“I feel like every season I am getting better and better and I just need to make that jump into the first team which I think I can hopefully do this season.”

Jenkins stressed that playing Premier League football for his home team Leeds means everything to him and is thus aiming to become a regular in the senior team in the next few years.

“The next few years, I want to break through to the first team.

“Playing in the Premier League with my home team, it means everything to me.”

Jenkins made the matchday squad in the Premier League multiple times last season and will be determined to catch Bielsa’s eye again as the current campaign progresses.