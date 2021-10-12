A number of Newcastle United fans have taken to social media to discuss why Steve Bruce is yet to be shown the exit door at St James’ Park following the successful takeover of the club.

The Magpies witnessed a sea change last week as a Saudi Arabia-led consortium completed a takeover of the club, ending Mike Ashley’s 14-year spell as owner.

Newcastle’s new owners are tipped to begin a complete restructuring of the club and boss Bruce is expected to get the sack before his team take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Tyneside giants have had a tough start to their top flight campaign, currently winless in seven outings and the change in ownership has only seen the pressure pile on Bruce.

Lee Johnson shared a clip of a buoyant home crowd at St. James’ Park and has insisted Bruce should be nowhere near such a scene come Sunday when they take on Spurs.

Awfultiredboss is unsure whether Newcastle would have to show all the other members of Bruce’s coaching staff the exit door if they let go of him.

Paul Day is not an admirer of the 60-year-old and is disappointed that there is possibility of him continuing his stint on Tyneside.

NUFCR has also expressed his disdain at seeing Bruce remain at the “richest club in the world” for another day.

DJ Graeme Richardson though is eager to see if Newcastle part ways with Bruce today.

Ian Rickaby meanwhile is perplexed on not seeing a managerial change at Newcastle yet and has questioned why Bruce is still employed there.

Paul West is also fed up with Bruce managing Newcastle and insists having no one in charge of the club is better than him being on the touchline.

However, Sean feels that if Graeme Jones is likely to take charge of Newcastle against Spurs on Sunday then it is pointless to fire Bruce right away and has suggested that the new owners might be letting him finish his last week at the club.

