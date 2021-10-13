Newcastle United have identified the appointment of a sporting director as a top priority under the new ownership and Luis Campos is among those under consideration, according to Sky Sports (14:16).

The highly anticipated takeover of Newcastle went through last week, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund acquiring the club from Mike Ashley.

Newcastle fans are excited about what could lie ahead for the Tyneside outfit, with the owners expected to pump a significant amount of money into the club.

The supporters may have to wait a while before star players come through the door at St. James’ Park though, as the new owners have prioritised appointing a new manager and a sporting director.

Newcastle are claimed to be considering a host of candidates for both positions, with the likes of Michael Edwards and Jason Wilcox linked with the sporting director role.

It has also emerged that highly-rated Campos is among the candidates the Magpies are considering for the role of sporting director as they kick off life under new ownership.

Campos previously spent time as the sporting director of Monaco and Lille and played an important role in their title triumphs in France in 2016 and 2021, respectively.

The 57-year-old was linked with Manchester United and Juventus in the summer and it appears Newcastle could be a possible destination for him.