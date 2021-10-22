Vitesse defender Riechedly Bazoer is certain Tottenham will employ their big guns in Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son when his side visit London next month.

The Dutch club produced a shock result in Arnhem on Thursday night when they beat Premier League side Tottenham in a Europa Conference League group game.

Spurs fielded their second string line-up but it still consisted of international stars such as Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso, Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies.

Vitesse produced a solid performance to take care of an underwhelming Spurs team and Bazoer conceded that they are the kind of games professionals footballers sacrifice their life for.

He insisted that it was a great result for Vitesse even if Spurs were without some of their top players such as Kane and Son.

But the Dutchman also stressed that the attacking duo will definitely be in the squad when Vitesse visit Tottenham in two weeks’ time.

Bazoer told ESPN.nl: “As a professional footballer, you live for these matches, to be able to test yourself against the top teams.

“Harry Kane and Son were not there, but we showed our quality in Europe.

“In two weeks’ time, I think Kane and Son will be part of the squad.

“It’s going to be a fun game in London, I am looking forward to it.”

Spurs have dropped down to third in their group and might have to use their big guns in the next game to wrestle back control of Group G.