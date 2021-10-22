Steve McMahon is of the view that a loss to Liverpool at home on Sunday could spell the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial stint at Manchester United but stressed he hopes the Norwegian will remain in his post as it is good for the Reds

The Merseyside giants have strung together an undefeated record across all competitions this season and are on top of their game under Jurgen Klopp, while their arch rivals Manchester United have struggled with their form under boss Solskjaer.

Manchester United have only managed to secure a single point in their last three Premier League outings and are now gearing up for a tough test on Sunday, with an in-from Liverpool set to visit Old Trafford.

Owing to their struggles this season, doubts have been cast over whether Solskjaer is the right man to lead the Red Devils and Liverpool legend McMahon feels anything other than a win against the Reds on Sunday could spell the end of the Norwegian’s stint in Manchester.

However, McMahon added that he hopes Solskjaer will remain in the Manchester United hotseat as it is beneficial for their rivals, including Liverpool.

“They have to go and beat Liverpool at Old Trafford”, McMahon told LFC TV while discussing Liverpool’s upcoming clash away at Manchester United.

“And anything other than that, he [Solskjaer] might be out of the door, he might be.

“Liverpool win, go and turn them over at Old Trafford, good style, 2-0, 3-0 maybe, he will be out of the door and he should be.

“I would rather keep him because he is doing a great job for us, Liverpool.”

Despite growing concerns over his ability to lead the Manchester giants, Solskjaer is confident he can get his squad firing on all cylinders soon and will be hoping do so against Liverpool come Sunday.